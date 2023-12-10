10:00 am – 05:30 pm, 21 – 25 Dec 2023

16 Street 12, Ward Bình An, District 2, HCMC

From the organizer:

“And They Shall Take Root Wherever the Soil Goes” is a series of Rab practices that explore the profound human relationship with the soil. This series delves into the sacredness and intimacy of this relationship, with a particular focus on three stages: ‘We take birth from soil’, ‘We live on the soil’ and ‘We vanish in soil’. These stages appear in parallel, randomly, without a clear beginning or end, much like the idea that every moment is a point on a circle and possesses the same significance.

The artwork “Dreaming of Weaving Sky Nets” is a piece that belongs to the ‘We live on the soil’ stage. The artwork employs performance and installation materials to narrate the intricate relationship between all things and the universe. Influenced by Asian religions, the artwork presents the belief that the universe is composed of interconnected ‘webs’ of relationships and is in a constant state of movement and flux.

About Rab

Rab (b. 2000, HCMC) is a multimedia artist based in Saigon, Vietnam. Her practice focuses on the relationship; especially memory and sacredness that exist in the mind and its surroundings. In her most recent work, she has a tendency to gravitate towards primal experience in order to excavate the intimacy in natural materials in mankind’s spiritual life.

