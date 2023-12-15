09 Dec 2023 – 21 Feb 2024

Le Lycée Gallery

Ana Mandara Villas Dalat Resort & Spa

No. 2 Le Lai, Ward 5, Da Lat, Lam Dong

From the organizer:

After the excursion for 3 young artists to the natural sceneries of traditional French architecture in Da Lat “Art Trail #01 – Travelling & Open Studio”, Lân Tinh Foundation, along with Annam Gallery and Ana Mandara Villas Dalat Resort & Spa, proudly introduces a new group show titled “Fields of Optics | Chapter I: Biocenosis” showcasing 35 works from 3 artists Phan Thị Thanh Nhã, Phạm Xeen and Hà My. All 3 artists are under the curatorial patronization from Lân Tinh Foundation, and are being represented by Annam Gallery.

In September 2023, Ana Mandara Villas Dalat sponsored open studio spaces for artists, styled residences with diverse vegetation, created an art map based on the resort’s values, and established creative spaces for young artists. And “Biocenosis” is the result after the group’s collective effort in 3 months.

“Biocenosis” is the first chapter from the series Fields of Optics, a project initiated by Lân Tinh Foundation. Field of optics is the entire area that can be seen when the eyes are focused on a single fixed point. Each individual possesses a particular visual field and colour spectrum, and what each person sees is characteristic and unique, even when they are observing the same object. It is this attribute that diversified in each artist’s creations.

Follow updates on event’s page.