VYO Exchange Program: The Great Wave

08 pm, Thurs 04 Jan 2024

Ho Guom Opera

40-40A Hang Bai, Hanoi

Ticket link

From the organizer:

To start 2024 in an inspiring fashion, we would like to invite you to enjoy the extraordinary and classic performances of classical music by the Super Kids Orchestra (SKO) under the baton of the world-renowned conductor – Yutaka Sado in the concert The Great Wave.

As being the first project in the VYO Exchange Program, with the desire of VYO to bring the world to Vietnam and Vietnam to the world, Super Kids Orchestra and VYO will bring the opportunity for everyone in Vietnam to experience the quintessential virtues of cultures around the world.

With the ambition to become the brightest orchestra in the world, the talented young musicians from Japan are eager to conquer the hearts of Vietnamese audience.

Performing Artists:

– Vietnam Youth Orchestra (VYO)

– Super Kids Orchestra (SKO)

Program:

– Trần Mạnh Hùng: Thiên Thanh (VYO)

– Gustav Holst: St Paul’s Suite; 1st Mov. “Jig” (SKO)

– Ennio Morricone：New Cinema Paradice (SKO)

– Edgar Meyer：1B – APPALACHIAN JOURNEY (SKO)

– Yasushi Akutagawa: TRIPTYQUE for String Orchestra (SKO)

– Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (SKO)

– Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (SKO)

– Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48 (SKO)

– Bill Whelan: Riverdance (SKO)

– Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance Marches, Op. 39 – March No. 1 in D Major (VYO x SKO)

Follow updates on event’s page.