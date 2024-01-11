Artist Talk with Lê Brothers

10 am, Sun 14 Jan 2024

Manzi Art Space

No. 14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội



The Goethe-Institute invited the twin artists to return to the capital Hanoi for an artist talk and share more about stories and their residency in Halle as well as their impression meeting many Vietnamese communities in Germany.

Coordinated by: Curator Nguyen Anh Tuan

Language: Vietnamese, English

“The Return” is the latest art project of Le Brothers with the support of Nguyen Dang Truong Lam (camera) and Dang Hoang Anh (technical), following their previous art project that begins by “The Bridge” (2010), a series of on-site performances from the Hien Luong Bridge, which divided Vietnam into the two regions of the North and the South, to the North-South Korean border near Panmunjom, and the Berlin Wall that divided Germany for nearly half a century. “Separation and Reunion” became one of the major topics of the twin artists for more than a decade when arts became a channel to reveal the individual history, memories, and the past with many layers and unknown meanderings.

About artist

Lê Ngọc Thanh and Lê Đức Hải (Le Brothers) born in 1975 in Quang Binh province, graduated from the Hue College of Arts in 2000. The twin artists are known for their performances and video works highlighting the metaphor of similarity. Their works reflect the issue of Southern and Northern Vietnam, and other divided places to indicate the unique approach to history, identity, and interpretations of the past in the present.

Le Brothers have exhibited and performed in internationally prestigious art events and locations, including B3 film Biennale Frankfurt (2023), The Nord Gallerie in Berlin (2018), Vietnam Eye in START at Saatchi Gallery in London (2017) The Jim Thompson Art Center in Bangkok (2016), Gwangju Museum of Art (2016), Palais de Tokyo in Paris (2015), Iran CP Biennale (2014), Singapore Biennale (2013), Cheongju Complex Cultural Center, Korea (2012), Saigon Open City, Vietnam (2006) among others.

Their works are collected by numerous national and international museums and private collections. Currently, they are based in Hue City, Vietnam.

