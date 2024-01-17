07 am – 07 pm, 15 Jan – 15 Feb 2024

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

After the first iteration in Da Nang, the traveling exhibition “At The Intersection: A Book Showcase From The Netherlands” will make its next stop at Matca Space for Photography from 15.01. The titles on display were curated in collaboration with The Eriskay Connection, a studio for book design and publishing house focused on contemporary storytelling at the intersection of photography, research, and writing in order to provide new and necessary insights into the world around us.

The 18 showcased publications had travelled a great distance to reach Vietnam, conveying a diverse range of topics such as: The landscape of maritime transports in the Netherlands as sketched from personal interests in “I’m Looking for a Ship”, looking for clues of women’s contributions in modern nuclear and computer science through “Klara And The Bomb”, reflection on the contradictory symbiotic relationship between humans and domestic animals in “Horse and Novogen”, personal experiences under a population policy in “The Land Of Promises” or witty satire on a failed experiment that troubled the scientific community from “The Speed Of Light”. The authors demonstrated multi-dimensional, multi-linear perspectives when standing at the intersection of past, future, and present. The usage of alternative visual materials such as archival images, topographic maps, scientific documents, or images from family albums demonstrated efforts in diversifying storytelling strategies within the domains of photography and printed matter.

The showcase is supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vietnam.

Cập nhật thêm thông tin tại trang sự kiện.