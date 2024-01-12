Exhibition “Yet To Be Named”

Opening: 05 pm, Sat 13 Jan 2024

Exhibition: 10 am – 06:30 pm, 13 Jan – 02 Feb 2024

Hanoi Studio Gallery

No. 23-25 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The artist created the whimsical term to give us the chance to travel through our imaginations and view his Human Realm in a non-obtrusive way.

Given that both his mother and grandmother were Thành Đồng and Đồng both are priestess in Đạo Mẫu (or Mother Goddess religion), Pham Tuan Tu was reared surrounded by mediumship rites and in the Vietnamese cultural fabric, having been impacted by the Đạo Mẫu spiritual tradition. As a result, the artist’s self-reflection has always included the world of Deities and the lines between the living and the dead. He muses over the complexities and ambiguities surrounding his own identity in the heterogeneous and multifaceted universe of human existence, which encompasses both masculine and feminine traits and exteriors. It’s a world of emotions and senses, one that serves as a personal source of energy for any individual.

Although we frequently only see the completed piece of art, the process of creating art involves a great deal of introspection and external research on the part of the artist. Pham Tuan Tu’s creative process includes figuring out a medium that is sufficiently expressive for his narrative. It’s a voyage, and properly bringing it to the painting canvas is difficult. An assortment of antiques, aged wood, and oil paints are just a few of the elements the artist looks for to tell his story. When the brushstrokes on the canvas’ surface blend in perfectly with the wooden frame, the ancient wood’s layers of time and old stories are layered in a sophisticated and entrancing way. Over the past 20 years, Pham Tuan Tu’s creations have consistently embodied the spirit of traditional Vietnamese folk carvings while also embracing current life, blending elements of originality and inheritance.

The Hanoi Studio Gallery is pleased to present the new collection “Yet To Be Named”, highlighting artist Pham Tuan Tu’s twenty-year artistic journey.

