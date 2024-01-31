Space Tour: NáSA

03, 04 & 06 Jan 2024

Á Space

Lane 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Á and NáSA cordially invite you to join the NáSA space tour guided by NáSA “astronauts” on Feb 03, 04, 06 during their open studio ‘Love is in the AiR’. The space tour will be where you can get to hear directly about their collective artmaking, their 5 space missions, their ongoing ideas and interests, and their shared process of asking questions, creating, sharing love. It is also where private stories become a gateway to the landscape of contemporary Vietnamese youth.

The five tours will take place sequentially over these time slots below and will be led by the following “astronauts”:

– Sat 03 Feb

Tour #1 (02 pm – 05 pm): Vân Nhi + Vũ Trụ

Tour #2 (05 pm – 08 pm): Việt Hoàng + Hái Hoa

– Sun 04 Feb

Tour #3 (02 pm – 05 pm): Huyền Diễm + Trà Giang

Tour #4 (05 pm – 08 pm): Kochi Kocha + Dung Đoàn

– Tues 06 Feb

Tour #5 (05 pm – 08 pm): QuaDuong (QuangQuang) + Nguyễn Đỗ Đức Minh

