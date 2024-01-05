08 pm, Sat 13 Jan 2024

Middle Cafe

55 Mã Mây, Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

“I am not an angel and do not pretend to be. That is not one of my roles. But I am not a devil, either. I am a woman and a serious artist, and I would like so to be judged.”

– Maria Callas.

Since the beginning of the year, a simple Google search with the phrase “Callas 100 anniversary” yields hundreds of events organized worldwide: a highly anticipated biopic featuring superstar Angelina Jolie, theaters honoring her with gala concerts, competitions, and grand events.

Who is Maria Callas – perhaps an introduction is unnecessary? – one of the most significant opera artists in history, hailed by Maestro Leonard Bernstein as the “Bible of opera art” and an idol for countless prima donnas and opera stars.

Lacking the all-encompassing personality and possessing a voice not as conventionally beautiful as many contemporary and successor singers, Maria Callas’ legacy – especially the roles she left through historic recordings – has become a benchmark for 20th-century opera art.

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of La Divina “Maria Callas” birth. In sync with the global atmosphere, Opera Page and Classical Music organize a warm event to allow fans to pay tribute to the “Goddess” of singing.

In the program “Talk & Concert: Hommage à Maria Callas,” we delve into and share the highs and lows of Maria Callas’ life, explore her uniquely transformative voice, and enjoy a mini-concert featuring highlights from some of Maria Callas’ successful roles. The event includes the participation of talented young artists and a very special guest – Artist Hà Phạm Thăng Long.

Ticket Price: 300,000 VND

How to book tickets: Payment Information

Account Holder: DINH VAN MAI

Bank: VIB

Account Number: 398041020

Note: CALLAS – NAME – Phone Number – TICKET NUMBER

Example: CALLAS – NGUYEN VAN A – 090xxxxxx – 02

Hotline: 0398041020

Follow updates on event’s page.