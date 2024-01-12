11 am – 06 pm, Tues – Sat, 12 Dec 2023 – 08 Mar 2024

Sàn Art

Units B6.16 and B6.17, 6th Floor, Block B Office, Millennium Masteri

Ward 6, District 4, HCMC (enter via Nguyen Huu Hao street)

From the organizer:

Sàn Art is delighted to introduce “Truong Cong Tung: The Disoriented Garden… A Breath of Dream”.

Centred on the concept of the garden as a living, regenerative library, “The Disoriented Garden…A Breath of Dream” foregrounds the ecologies that devastate what is intimate and hallow. Through a multimedia installation of video, painting, and sculpture, the artist brings our senses into contact with Vietnam’s Central Highlands: a densely layered soundscape teeming with memory, ancestors, insects, animals, and plants imbued with agency, and varied residues of violent conquest or soft power.

Considering land as witness, the exhibition draws our attention to the overshadowed histories beneath our feet, and, in so doing, intricately constructs an immersive portrait of the geopolitical, environmental, and spiritual subjects contained within.

This exhibition was created as part of the Han Nefkens Foundation–Southeast Asian Video Art Production Grant, aimed at supporting the development of the contemporary video arts field for artists living in Southeast Asia. Premiering at Sàn Art, Tung’s show will also be presented at partner institutions across the globe, including Sa Sa Art Projects (Cambodia), the Jim Thompson Art Center (Thailand), Museion (Italy), Busan Museum of Art (South Korea) and the Prameya Art Foundation (India).

About artist

Born in 1986, Trương Công Tùng grew up in Dak Lak among various ethnic minorities in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. He graduated from the Ho Chi Minh Fine Arts University in 2010, majoring in lacquer painting. With research interests in science, cosmology, philosophy and the environment, Truong Cong Tung works with a range of media, including video, installation, painting and found objects, which reflect personal contemplations on the cultural and geopolitical shifts of modernization, as embodied in the morphing ecology, belief or mythology of a land. He is also a member of Art Labor (founded in 2012), a collective working between visual art and social/life sciences to produce alternative non-formal knowledge via artistic and cultural activities in various public contexts and locales.

About Sàn Art

Founded in 2007 in Ho Chi Minh City as an artist-led platform, Sàn Art has since grown into a leading independent arts organisation in Vietnam and the region. Maintaining a commitment to grassroots support for local and international artists and cultural work, Sàn Art is also a site for critical discourse with regular educational initiatives.

About Han Nefkens Foundation

The Han Nefkens Foundation is a private non-profit organisation that was set up in Barcelona in 2009 with the aim of connecting people through art, across all its disciplines.

Follow updates on event’s page.