Triển lãm 42 : 3 | GÓI – MỞ
Opening: 05 pm, Fri 12 Jan 2023
Exhibition: 09 am – 06 pm, 12 – 26 Jan 2024
Atena Gallery
96 Trần Quốc Toản, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
Exhibition 42 : 3 | GÓI – MỞ is the third annual exhibition of 42Painting Studio. This year the exhibition will be held near the Lunar New Year with the desire to preserve the image of people as the main theme. We, as organizers, aspire to bring some of the personal stories and thoughts regarding homesickness, family values, and personal worries to the exhibition 42:3 | GÓI – MỞ this time.
The exhibition includes 14 artists who are members of 42Painting Studio and guests:
Artist Duong Manh Quyet
Artist Le Anh Dung
Artist Cao Van Thuc
Artist Nguyen Hoang Dung
Artist Dao Thao Phuong
Artist Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan
Artist Tran Ngoc Minh
Artist Dao Anh Viet
Artist Tran Tram
Artist Pham Duy Ly
Artist Nguyen Duy Anh
Artist Nguyen Duy Dat
Artist Vang Hai Hung
Artist Nguyen Van Tuan
GÓI SKETCH – MỞ LÒNG
With [GÓI SKETCH] in this event, 42PaintingStudio will cooperate with the Blue Dragon Children’s Organization. Blue Dragon is a non-governmental organization specializing in sponsoring and rescuing children and youngsters in crisis and difficulty.
Within the framework of 42 : 3 Exhibition, 5% of the selling price of each small painting & sketch sold and all postcards profits at GÓI SKETCH will be contributed to the Blue Dragon fund.
