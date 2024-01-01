Triển lãm 42 : 3 | GÓI – MỞ

Opening: 05 pm, Fri 12 Jan 2023

Exhibition: 09 am – 06 pm, 12 – 26 Jan 2024

Atena Gallery

96 Trần Quốc Toản, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Exhibition 42 : 3 | GÓI – MỞ is the third annual exhibition of 42Painting Studio. This year the exhibition will be held near the Lunar New Year with the desire to preserve the image of people as the main theme. We, as organizers, aspire to bring some of the personal stories and thoughts regarding homesickness, family values, and personal worries to the exhibition 42:3 | GÓI – MỞ this time.

The exhibition includes 14 artists who are members of 42Painting Studio and guests:

Artist Duong Manh Quyet

Artist Le Anh Dung

Artist Cao Van Thuc

Artist Nguyen Hoang Dung

Artist Dao Thao Phuong

Artist Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan

Artist Tran Ngoc Minh

Artist Dao Anh Viet

Artist Tran Tram

Artist Pham Duy Ly

Artist Nguyen Duy Anh

Artist Nguyen Duy Dat

Artist Vang Hai Hung

Artist Nguyen Van Tuan

GÓI SKETCH – MỞ LÒNG

With [GÓI SKETCH] in this event, 42PaintingStudio will cooperate with the Blue Dragon Children’s Organization. Blue Dragon is a non-governmental organization specializing in sponsoring and rescuing children and youngsters in crisis and difficulty.

Within the framework of 42 : 3 Exhibition, 5% of the selling price of each small painting & sketch sold and all postcards profits at GÓI SKETCH will be contributed to the Blue Dragon fund.

Follow updates on event’s page.