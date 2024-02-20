Crowdfunding for Compilation Project “Hanoi Grapevines Finest 2019 – 2024″

19 Feb – 03 Apr 2024

Support us here

From Hanoi Grapevine

What is Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, organised and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the art audience. The event aims to honour individuals, organisations, creative arts projects, activities and artists aged 35 and under who have made community impacts; thereby encouraging art and cultural development and further promoting and broadening the power of arts and culture on the community.

For each of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest honouring events, we compiled a list of prominent and noteworthy individuals, organisations and projects of that year. These documents are of significant value in summarising, archiving and referencing in regard to the highlights of Vietnamese art and cultural scene through each year.

On the occasion of the fifth Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest, our team at Hanoi Grapevine wishes to call for crowdfunding for the distribution of 05 Finest compilation books from 2019 to 2024, which are:

– Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2019

– Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020

– Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic 2021 – 2022

– Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2022 – 2023

– Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 – 2024

Funding package

With each contribution, we would send you Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest publications through the years. We hope that this mutual contribution programme can help us enrich the feedback, opinions and quality audience communities for more successful seasons of Finest in the future.

The list of contributions and benefits is as follows:

Package 200,000: all Finest publications in online format + acknowledgement on social media

Package 500,000: 1 physical copy at random + all Finest publications in online format + acknowledgement on social media

Package 1,000,000: 2 physical copies at random + 1 Finest tote bag + all Finest publications in online format + acknowledgement on social media

Package 3,000,000: 5 physical copies + 2 Finest tote bags + all Finest publications in online format + thank-you letter from Hanoi Grapevine’s director + acknowledgement in 2024 publication

Package 5,000,000: 5 physical copies + 2 Finest tote bags + all Finest publications in online format + thank-you letter from Hanoi Grapevine’s director + acknowledgement in 2024 publication + acknowledgement in Finest 2024 honouring event

About Hanoi Grapevine

Hanoi Grapevine is a social enterprise known as the pioneering independent online platform promoting arts and culture in Vietnam. In addition to connecting local artists, art spaces and high-quality event organisers with their audience, Hanoi Grapevine organises educational, knowledge-sharing events and programmes which aim to form an effective support system for art and cultural activities. Hanoi Grapevine’s office and its Đỡ Đần Library are located at 32 Hao Nam, Dong Da, Hanoi.

Hanoi Grapevine’s ongoing mission since its inception has always been to promote arts and culture in Vietnam and support independent artists and artistic movements. With this core purpose, Hanoi Grapevine also introduces new art forms, as well as formats that develop support systems for art practitioners to various audiences, thereby encouraging critical and creative thinking.

Follow updates on event’s page.