Dialogue Between Asian and Israeli Contemporary Art

02 pm – 04 pm, Sat 17 Feb 2024

APD

No. 01 Lương Yên, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Ddur.production is pleased to present a unique sharing session about the curatorial practice of Ms. Shir Meller Yamaguchi – curator of the Wilfrid Israel Museum of Asian Art.

The Wilfrid Israel Museum is a unique institution of Asian and Israeli art, founded in 1951 on Kibbutz Hazorea, northern Israel. Wilfrid Israel was a Jew who saved thousands of lives during World War II and donated his collection of Asian Art to the Kibbutz, establishing the first Museum of Asian Art in Israel.

Currently, the museum has hosted residencies and art exhibitions by artists from Japan, China, Korea, India and Vietnam along with projects with Israeli and Arab artists. and Palestine. With a desire to share cultural diversity and tolerance through human creativity in all its forms, Shir Yamaguchi’s practice explores the encounter between the spiritual traditions of Asian Art and culture with Israeli Contemporary Art, stimulated by aesthetics, ideas, myths and narratives. She is also the curator for the exhibition “Seamline” by artist Bui Cong Khanh in 2017.

The program is supported by the APD Center for Arts Patronage and Development.

About speaker

Shir Meller-Yamaguchi has been the curator of the Wilfrid Israel Museum of Asian Arts and Studies Since 2005 and curated as a freelance at the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, the Islam Museum, Jerusalem, Nakanojo Biennale, Japan etc… Her studies include B.A. in Art from the Haifa University, Museum Studies at the Tel-Aviv University and M.A. in Museum Studies from Leicester University, U.K. (Thesis about Art Museum as a Place for Dialogue).

She served since 2004 as a lecturer in curator’s programs and museum studies courses at Tel-Aviv University, Haifa University, Oranim Academic College and Seminar Hakibutsim College. She worked as the Head of the Education Department of the Janco-Dada Museum (1992- 2005), and the Tikotin Museum of Japanese Art (1995-2000). Recently she was on the board of ICOM Israel as a chair of the museum education committee.

Follow updates on event’s page.