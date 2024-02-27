Solo showcase “Half a Day Continues”

Opening: 06 pm – 08 pm, Thurs 29 Feb 2024

Exhibition: 29 Feb – 29 Mar 2024

1/2 Gallery – Cù Rú Bar

No. 2 Phạm Hồng Thái, Ward 10, Đà Lạt

From the organizer:

*continue writing my thoughts about home, about real place/contemplation that my own layers can rely on. In this exhibition, I go downstream to my hometown, both familiar and strange. Perhaps the land has changed, now there are only blurred traces in my memory or I myself am no longer the same. I couldn’t know.

In the sunset light

Black sun, orange flame, green grass, brown soil, yellow corn kernel, hand, ashes red charcoal…

Reflective shadow

ashes red charcoal, hand, yellow corn kernels, brown soil, green grass. orange flame, black sun…

A feeling sometimes comes sometimes doesn’t*

(Ngô Đình Bảo Châu)

Follow updates on event’s page.