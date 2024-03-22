A Necromancy Paintings

Opening: 06 pm – 09 pm, Fri 29 Mar 2024

Exhibition: 09 am – 06 pm, Mon – Sat, 29 Mar – 29 June 2024

22 Gallery

22 Phạm Cự Lượng, Ward 2, Tân Bình district, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

The solo exhibition “Hoạ Chiêu Hồn – Necromancy Painting” by artist Pham Tran Viet Nam embarks on an artistic journey that vividly portrays the human experience in all its complexities: trapped, yearning, or tormented souls of both the living and the departed.

Drawing inspiration from war, local historical narratives, global dilemmas, and haunted memories, Pham Tran Viet Nam creates “Họa Chiêu Hồn.” The collection comprises 17 artworks that transcend the boundaries of reality and illusion, reflecting the tumultuous emotions, precariousness, and agony of the contemporary world.

Pham Tran Viet Nam’s works, created between 2017 and 2024, are currently on display at 22 Gallery. This presentation not only introduces a fresh viewpoint on art to its audience but also acts as a reflection on life, an effort to heal and soothe restless souls.

