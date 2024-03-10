Exhibition “Rising Artists of TomuraLee”

Opening: 05 pm, Wed 13 Mar 2024

Exhibition: 09:30 am – 06:30 pm, Tues – Sun 13 Mar – 14 Apr 2024

TomuraLee Gallery

No. 24, đường số 1, An Khánh, Thủ Đức, HCMC

From the organizer:

TomuraLee kicked off the Giap Thin new year with a new theme, we want to ​​​​introduce Vietnamese young artists to everyone with the “Rising Artists of TomuraLee 1st” exhibition.

Through this recruiting exhibition, TomuraLee hopes to become a bridge between artists and collectors and the art-loving community, bringing artists and their works closer to art-loving audiences. Inspired by the true story of each artist’s life and themself, shown through vivid paintings and creative ideas, the collection includes 30 works, “Tet at the Studio”, “Talk with Being”, “Overflow”, “Reflection” to “Memory Returns”, and “Victory”,… will create a colorful artistic experience for everyone visiting the exhibition.

The artists in this exhibition were carefully selected based on comments from experienced artist Le Thiet Cuong. Each artist has their own style, bring deep thoughts and ideas about himself and life, promising to bring diverse and unique works that will satisfy loveving art soul.

There are 6 promising faces in “Rising Artists of TomuraLee 1st” Exhibition: Artist Le Thanh Binh – Artist Tran Cuong – Artist Nguyen Duc Duy – Artist Nguyen Viet Phuong – Artist Bui Tien – Artist Duong Thuy

With the desire to bring Vietnamese artworks closer to the world audience, TomuraLee will try every year to implement enlist programs to bring promising and talented young faces from all over Vietnam. TomuraLee looks forward to receiving support from you, collectors and art lovers everywhere.

Follow updates on event’s page.