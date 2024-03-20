13 – 24 Mar 2024

Watch movies here

From British Council:

Dive into the world of LGBTQIA+ cinema from the comfort of your home and watch the films online for free from 13-24 March 2024.

In partnership with BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, we’re celebrating five stories from across the globe, in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual rights.

Our tenth anniversary edition will showcase global LGBTQIA+ stories that resonate with strength and spirit, from the historic defiance of Compton’s 22 in San Francisco to the heartfelt journey of love and understanding in Halfway. This year’s selection, including Little One, Cursive, and The First Kiss, dives deep into themes of family, identity, and the universal quest for acceptance.

A decade of Five Films

Since we launched Five Films for Freedom ten years ago, this phenomenal global programme has enabled us to stand in unity and solidarity with LGBTQIA+ communities from around the world.

The annual online celebration of LGBTQIA+ stories from around the world has reached over 23 million people, watching in more than 200 countries and principalities.

Share the love

Join the global solidarity movement and watch the films online for free from 13-24 March. Watch and share with #FiveFilmsForFreedom.

Watch this year’s five films online for free at here

Little One

Directed by Clister Santos (Philippines – 9 mins)

A pregnant mother, unsure of how to raise a child, arranges an interview with her two gay dads but fate intervenes when her dad suffers a heart attack. Her dad reflects on their family’s history, captured on an old camcorder.

Cursive

Directed by Isabel Steubel Johnson (UK – 9 mins)

When a woman on the verge of a breakup gets help from a mysterious stranger to improve her handwriting, she finds the inner voice she longed for all along.

Halfway

Directed by Kumar Chheda (India – 14 mins)

A turbulent couple ends up at different entrances of Juhu Beach, forcing them to walk towards each other and meet halfway.

The First Kiss

Directed by Miguel Lafuente (Spain – 9 mins)

Today is a special day for Andi, he is going to Madrid to have his first date with a boy he’s met online.

Compton’s 22

Directed by Drew de Pinto (USA – 18 mins)

Three years prior to Stonewall, transgender sex workers and drag queens revolted against police violence at Compton’s Cafeteria in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district.