Kho Không Khó

Deadline for application: 11:59 pm, Mon 18 Mar 2024

Application link

Time duration: 26 – 29 Mar 2024 (3.5 days)

Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The “Methodological Frameworks for Documentation & Digital Archiving of Music & Performing Arts” project is a research and educational program, funded by Queen’s University Belfast, United Kingdom, with the main partner being the Dom Dom Experimental Music Center in Vietnam.

Archiving and documenting music are important, but are often overlooked in the process of researching and practicing music, culture, arts, and heritage in Vietnam. Through this program, we aim to develop tools and techniques for methods and documentation of traditional & ethnic music, while bringing together researchers and Vietnamese musicians to explore methodologies for documentation, and to build necessary research capacities towards the creation of a Vietnamese cultural archive.

In this way, we also aim to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the value of traditional music heritage, promote the development of music research & music industry in Vietnam while establishing domestic and international partnerships among researchers and artists.

Participants: musicians, artists, media practitioners, researchers, and practitioners in heritage, music, culture, arts, museum and technology, as well as students and learners from these fields in Vietnam.

Language: Vietnamese and English

Format and Content:

– A series of practical workshops introducing interdisciplinary approaches to archiving and documenting music.

– A field trip to practice some of the introduced archiving methods, informed by an ethnographic research framework

– Discussions & sharing sessions on issues such as challenges and opportunities in archiving, preserving traditional and contemporary music, diverse approaches, methods, and practices of archiving practices in Vietnam and the United Kingdom.

Benefits after participating in the program:

– Upon completing the training actively and thoroughly, participants will receive a certificate with confirmation from Queen’s University of Belfast, the Music Institute – VN National Academy of Music and Domdom – Trung Tâm Âm Nhạc & Nghệ Thuật Thể Nghiệm

– Have access to learning materials and documents/archive obtained during the course’s practice process.

– Access to connections and participation in networks including experts, artists, researchers and culture practitioners in Vietnam and abroad.