Primavera Concert

08 pm, Sat 16 Mar 2024

Toong Phan Bội Châu

Floor 1, 51 Phan Bội Châu, Cửa Nam ward, Hoàn Kiếm district, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Primavera is the opening program for the New Year 2024, featuring a collection of classic tango compositions by composer Astor Piazzolla. The music is promised to bring a unique, expansive, and emotional musical experience through the distinctive “Nuevo Tango” style of Piazzolla.

Ticket:

– Standard Ticket: 300,000 VND/person

– Toong Members’ Special Offer: 50% discount (limited to 10 tickets)

– MAESTOSO Loyal Members’ Special Offer: 10% discount

Follow updates on event’s page.