Primavera Concert
08 pm, Sat 16 Mar 2024
Toong Phan Bội Châu
Floor 1, 51 Phan Bội Châu, Cửa Nam ward, Hoàn Kiếm district, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
Primavera is the opening program for the New Year 2024, featuring a collection of classic tango compositions by composer Astor Piazzolla. The music is promised to bring a unique, expansive, and emotional musical experience through the distinctive “Nuevo Tango” style of Piazzolla.
Ticket:
– Standard Ticket: 300,000 VND/person
– Toong Members’ Special Offer: 50% discount (limited to 10 tickets)
– MAESTOSO Loyal Members’ Special Offer: 10% discount
