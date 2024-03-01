Saigon Experimental V

08 am – 10 pm, 04 – 10 Mar 2024

14 Phan Văn Trị, Ward 2, D.5, HCMC

From the organizer:

Saigon Experimental is delighted to announce that we are officially back with the 5th edition. After months of careful selection from over 600 films, we have curated 24 outstanding films with mesmerizing visuals, imaginative animations, and incredibly diverse content from all around the world. Saigon Experimental 5 promises to be an exciting destination in March that you cannot miss.

The program consists of 4 series of short films

+ Program 1: Light, motion and mass

+ Program 2: tiềm thức khuya mới biết đêm dài / my unconscious woke up sensing the light

+ Program 3: shhhhhhh..

+ Program 4: vitcon_online

This year’s event will be held at a cinema within a hotel, where you can choose any program you like, go with as many friends as you want (each room can accommodate from 1-15 people), and watch as many films as you like (the cinema charges hourly rates ranging from 60k to 90k, depending on the time of day and day of the week). Each rented room will provide a certain level of privacy, allowing you to cheer, cry, even cuddle or snack if you wish. TiBo Cinema operates from 8AM to 10PM daily, but please note that if you plan to attend in the evening, especially on weekends, it’s advisable to make a reservation in advance.

Additionally, with this 5th edition of Saigon Experimental, we have conducted conversations, asking questions with filmmakers, so that you can have a better understanding of their context, concerns, and creative process. These conversations will be posted on the Saigon Experimental website after the event.

Follow updates on event’s page.