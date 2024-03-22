Sub+ Á Space Incubator Collabs: Meet & Greet in Hanoi

03 pm – 05 pm, Sun 24 Mar 2024

Á’s Library

Alley 59 Ngo Gia Tu, Long Bien, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Let’s welcome two of our friends, Yuni Hadi (Programme Consultant) and Olivia Tay (Programme Coordinator) from The Substation — Singapore’s first independent art organisation founded in 1990, to Á Space in Hanoi’s last remaining cold days.

Our tie began when Á joined the Substation’s inaugural ‘Sub+ Incubator Collabs’ programme, which runs from 26/02 to 26/04, with the participation of Linh San, a Hanoi-based visual artist who is an alumni of Á’s Solo Marathon programme in 2022. Supporting Linh San in the programme, there are Yuni Hadi, The Sub’s programme consultant, and Linh Lê, Á’s curatorial board member, and professional support from artist-mentor Jason Lim — an esteemed Singaporean ceramic and performance artist.

On this occasion, when everyone just happens to be in Hanoi at the same time, Á Space would like to extend an invitation to everyone who wants to learn from Yuni and Olivia more about The Substation and its coming programme, as well as a little sneak peak into Linh San’s plan for ‘Sub+ Incubator Collabs’.

Capacity: 10 people

Language: English

Biographies:

Yuni Hadi has spent a large part of the last 25 years promoting Southeast Asian cinema and contributing to the culture and arts scene as an arts manager, curator and producer. She started project managing for an animation company before joining The Substation in 1999 as Programme Manager and Editor (of Substance). She continued to champion Singapore stories as Commissioning Editor at MediaCorp Arts Central in 2003 and later went on to take on leadership roles as Co-Director of Objectifs Centre for Photography & Filmmaking in 2005 and Executive Director of the Singapore International Film Festival (2013-2019). She curated and commissioned dance films for the Singapore Arts Festival in 2011 and 2012, and co-produced the Cannes’ Camera d’Or winning film Ilo Ilo in 2013. Yuni published the book Behind the Camera (Objectifs Films) in 2013 and contributed to the book World Film Locations: Singapore (The University of Chicago Press) in 2014. In 2022, she wrote Bangkok Café (Five Finger Mountain).

Yuni is an Eisenhower Fellow and received the United Technologies Corporation Fellowship in 2016. In 2015, The Substation acknowledged her contribution to Singapore cinema with an Honourary Award at the Singapore Short Film Awards. In 2022, she received the Professional Achievement Award from Thailand’s Ramkhamhaeng University’s ASEAN Film Festival for outstanding contribution to ASEAN cinema. Yuni is currently Chairperson of The Substation and serves on the board of Objectifs Centre for Photography and Filmmaking.

Born and based in Singapore, Olivia has been an arts manager and programmer since 2014. Their expertise spans film curation, community engagement, festival organisation, and administrative management, sprinkled with occasional forays into corporate diversity and HR. With a background in film, literary arts and nonprofits, Olivia is passionate about creating inclusive spaces for artists to showcase their work and fostering strong arts communities and ecosystems. When not immersed in the arts, you might find them fully engrossed in video games, valiantly attempting CrossFit workouts, or guiltily neglecting the numerous books they’ve accumulated.

Follow updates on event’s page.