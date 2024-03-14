08 pm, Thurs 21 Mar 2024

Trung tâm ca nhạc nhẹ

57 Cao Thắng, ward 3, district 3, HCMC

Ticket: 300.000 (early birds) 500.000 (at door)

Registration link

From the organizer:

VANITY VIETNAM proudly presents Tim Allhoff’s solo performance in Saigon, with “Team” Allhoff JAZZ TRIO

The renowned pianist and composer Tim Allhoff’s titular album “Silence Is Something You Can Actually Hear” best represents who he is: a fascinating work – artist that blurs the boundaries between genres and invites the listener on a musical journey.

“Is this jazz? Is this classical? Is it neo-classical? Or does none of that really matter?” These are the questions Tim Allhoff raises, demonstrating his innovative approach as an artist. He describes himself as a border crosser who deliberately does not think in pigeonholes when he takes to the stage.

Tim Allhoff has a unique talent for touching the audience with his piano playing, regardless of genre conventions. Be it a Bach prelude, a jazz standard, a Brahms intermezzo or a freely improvised cover version of a pop song – his music transcends genre boundaries and creates an emotional connection.

“And what could be wrong with listening to Bach in a jazz club or an improvised ‘All the things you are’ on a classical concert stage?” asks Tim Allhoff provocatively. For him, the music is in the foreground, where you can close your eyes and feel. This experience works best without pigeonholing and prejudice.

The award-winning pianist and composer is a major constant in the German music scene. He has released nine albums as a leader, two of them being awarded the prestigious German ECHO award. Allhoff is an artist of many colors, writing and playing Jazz, classical and contemporary music. His works as a composer and arranger spans the arc from solo piano to various orchestral formations, from concert music to international movie scores.

Tim Allhoff worked with/for artists such as Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard, Robbie Williams, Fatma Said, Jules Buckley, Vision String Quartet, Nils Wülker, Lucienne Renaudin-Vary, Orchestre de chambre de Paris, Signum saxophone quartet, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, Filmorchester Babelsberg, Philharmonie München and many more…

Tim Allhoff is an official Brand Ambassador for Boston Pianos, designed by Steinway & Sons.

Follow updates on event’s page.