A Circle Around The Earth | Open Studio with artist Phạm Nguyễn Anh Tú

05 pm – 08 pm, Fri 05 Apr 2024

AirHue Space

4/15 Nguyen Huu Dat, Huong Long Ward, Hue City

From the organizer:

The event is a part of the Artist In Residency (2024), with an open studio showcasing the artist’s completed project curated by Nguyễn Minh Ngọc

We believe that artist Phạm Nguyễn Anh Tú is a fitting choice to kickstart the first Artist In Residency (2024) cycle as we aim to create an environment that nurtures and supports emerging contemporary artists.

Phạm Nguyễn Anh Tú is a visual artist born and raised in Saigon, Vietnam. He studied film at the University of Wisconsin, USA, and is currently pursuing contemporary art at the Staedelschule in Germany. Tú often works with moving images and performances by combining amateur drag personas with mass-media materials. Via images and installations in physical settings, he creates surreal and fantastical temporalities, often mixed with humorous elements, and his contemplations on identity and memory as they move through different contexts.

He has received the Prince Claus Fund Seed Award, the 9th International University Visual Arts Award, the PULSE Award, the Dogma Prize, and the Ignite Creativity Grant from the Goethe-Institut. His works have been showcased at the Oberhausen International Short Film Festival, the 4th Thailand Short Film and Video Festival, the Stuttgart International Film Festival, Kassel Dokfest, and the International Film Festival New Mexico Experiments in Cinema, among others.

Follow updates on event’s page.