Preview: 30 & 31 Mar 2024

Performances: 08 pm, Sat & 05 pm, Sun, 06 & 07, 13 & 14, 20 & 21 Apr 2024

ATH Theatre

102/47 Quảng Khánh, Quảng An, Tây Hồ

Registration link

From the organizer:

This event marks the first artist at ATH’s residency program. Aporia (“Nan đề”) is a play written and directed by Laura Butler Rivera and translated by Pham Thu Uyen; With an ensemble of actors from ACA’s actor lab and training. Aporia is a philosophical celebration of creativity and the process or unleashing it against all odds

“Aporia” (“Nan đề”) is a captivating and philosophical play that follows the protagonist, Mejendra, through a series of surreal and thought-provoking scenarios. The play explores consumerism, societal challenges, and the pursuit of meaning. As Mejendra embarks on a symbolic journey, “Aporia” encourages reflection on life’s absurdities and challenges the audience to find hope amidst adversity. With a mix of whimsicality, philosophy, and celebration, “Aporia” offers a unique and engaging experience that invites viewers to ponder the intricacies of existence.

Director & Writter: Laura Butler Rivera

Actors:

Phung Giang Huong – Mejendra

Le Ngoc Chau Uyen – Educator 3, The Hermit, and the scientist

Ha Phuong Uyen – The Seller

Pham Bao Ngoc – Educator 1

Trung Imai – The Voice

Duong Que Chi – Educator 2

Thu Tra – Scientists Assistant

Thi Ngoc Anh – Douche Teacher

Light Designer: Quentin Delorme

Technician: Dinh Duy Khanh

Translated by Pham Thu Uyen

Language: Vietnamese (with subtitle in English)

Age: 14 and above

Ticket:

– Online: 250,000 VND/ticket

– On the spot: 300,000 VND/ticket

Discount:

– Group ticket (from 5): 10% OFF

– Students tickets: 10% OFF

– Actor Code: 10% OFF

– Early Bird: 200,000 VND/ticket

Please choose only 1 discount above

