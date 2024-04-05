Aporia
Preview: 30 & 31 Mar 2024
Performances: 08 pm, Sat & 05 pm, Sun, 06 & 07, 13 & 14, 20 & 21 Apr 2024
ATH Theatre
102/47 Quảng Khánh, Quảng An, Tây Hồ
Registration link
From the organizer:
This event marks the first artist at ATH’s residency program. Aporia (“Nan đề”) is a play written and directed by Laura Butler Rivera and translated by Pham Thu Uyen; With an ensemble of actors from ACA’s actor lab and training. Aporia is a philosophical celebration of creativity and the process or unleashing it against all odds
“Aporia” (“Nan đề”) is a captivating and philosophical play that follows the protagonist, Mejendra, through a series of surreal and thought-provoking scenarios. The play explores consumerism, societal challenges, and the pursuit of meaning. As Mejendra embarks on a symbolic journey, “Aporia” encourages reflection on life’s absurdities and challenges the audience to find hope amidst adversity. With a mix of whimsicality, philosophy, and celebration, “Aporia” offers a unique and engaging experience that invites viewers to ponder the intricacies of existence.
Director & Writter: Laura Butler Rivera
Actors:
Phung Giang Huong – Mejendra
Le Ngoc Chau Uyen – Educator 3, The Hermit, and the scientist
Ha Phuong Uyen – The Seller
Pham Bao Ngoc – Educator 1
Trung Imai – The Voice
Duong Que Chi – Educator 2
Thu Tra – Scientists Assistant
Thi Ngoc Anh – Douche Teacher
Light Designer: Quentin Delorme
Technician: Dinh Duy Khanh
Translated by Pham Thu Uyen
Language: Vietnamese (with subtitle in English)
Age: 14 and above
Ticket:
– Online: 250,000 VND/ticket
– On the spot: 300,000 VND/ticket
Discount:
– Group ticket (from 5): 10% OFF
– Students tickets: 10% OFF
– Actor Code: 10% OFF
– Early Bird: 200,000 VND/ticket
Please choose only 1 discount above
Follow updates on event’s page.