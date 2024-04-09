Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023-2024: Official Announcement and List of Nominations

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, organised and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the art audience. The event aims to honour individuals, organisations, creative arts projects, activities and artists aged 35 and under who have made community impacts; thereby encouraging art and cultural development and further promoting and broadening the power of arts and culture on the community.

This year 2024 is the 5th year of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest, and we are increasingly aware of our responsibility in providing a comprehensive and objective overview of the transformations happening within the Vietnamese art and cultural scene. Throughout five years of careful observations and documentation on the sideline, of joining hands with the community to overcome the challenges of the pandemic, and the sudden loss of the people who laid the foundation for arts and culture here in the past recent years, Hanoi Grapevine is honoured to contribute our voice in archiving and celebrating the efforts and activities that have made a glorious journey for Vietnam’s contemporary art.

To commemorate the 5th anniversary of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest, we have been organising multiple satellite events for the project in 2024. In addition to the 02 concert nights “Banquet on the Keyboard” in Hanoi and Saigon and 03 screenings of short films by Phạm Ngọc Lân, as well as the crowdfunding event for the republication of the project compilation books from the past 5 years, we hope to continue the exhibition Hanoi Grapevine’s Selection and the writing contest for art enthusiasts – Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Reviews. In 2024, we would also like to conduct a trend report which will be available in an online format and an in-person event, in addition to a series of interviews and podcasts to look back and look ahead on the course of development of arts and culture with prominent figures in the scene.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 consists of Honouring and Recognition categories

Honouring categories:

Finest Projects – Meaningful art projects of the year selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community

Finest Artists – Active artists aged 35 and under selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community

Finest Reviews – Best written reviews of art projects/events in the year – selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community

Recognition categories:

Tại hạng mục này, chúng tôi theo dõi và liệt kê các không gian, nhà tổ chức, các giám tuyển và nhà sản xuất nghệ thuật hoạt động tích cực.

Active Organisers – Active independent art and creative hubs and organisers

New Organisers – New art and creative hubs and organisers

Active Producers/Curators – Active curators and producers

In the Honouring categories, audiences can directly vote and share their thoughts on artists and projects that have their attention and interest. The voting link will be announced soon.

The list of nominations is as follows:

Finest Projects nominations

Beethoven Piano Sonata Cycle

Bét Tô VUI

Dust & Metal

Cinema Con nhà nghèo

Dalat Street Art Biennale

Read with us

Peculiar Interfaces

DOCLAND7

EVA – Exposed Virtual Anonymity

Kiến đầu tai

KinoFest

Krossing Over Art Festival

Monsoon Music Festival

Hanoi Creative Design Festival

“Green Red & Yellow” Open Archive

Open Studio “More Than Human”

Photo Hanoi ’23

Roots & Worlds

Repurposing the Architectural Language of the Cold War

Tản mạn kiến trúc

White Noise + Rhyming Gestures

Sound & Landscape

The Art of the Piano

This is how I want you to see me now

A Tide of Emotion

Tọa đàm liên ngành, sáng tạo và nghệ thuật

4th Quarter Report

Mind & Machine

Vietnam Music Week 2023

TƯƠNG TƯƠNG NGỘ NGỘ CÁ KHO TỘ, NGỘ NGỘ TƯƠNG TƯƠNG ĐẬU KHO TƯƠNG

Hozo Music Industry Workshop 2023

“Give and Receive” Ballet

Xóm Nhạc

Finest Artists nominations

42ART

Bùi Đức Thảo

Chin (Nguyễn Việt Trinh)

Doãn Hoài Nam

Dương Thanh Quang

Gydient (Trà Giang)

Hà Châu Bảo Nhi

Hà Lệ Diễm

Limebócx

Lý Trang

Mèow Lạc

Nguyễn Đức Anh

Nguyễn Hoàng Anh

Nguyễn Khôi

Nguyễn Vũ Hải

Nông Nhật Quang

Trần Uy Đức

Trung Bảo Nguyen (Fustic.)

Vân-Nhi Nguyễn

Vũ Hoàng Cương

Vy Trịnh

We would also like to offer sponsorship benefits for organisations and individuals who wish to contribute to this meaningful annual programme. For more details, kindly contact Ms. Hằng 097 647 9217 or via email at [email protected]

