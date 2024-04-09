Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023-2024: Official Announcement and List of Nominations
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, organised and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the art audience. The event aims to honour individuals, organisations, creative arts projects, activities and artists aged 35 and under who have made community impacts; thereby encouraging art and cultural development and further promoting and broadening the power of arts and culture on the community.
This year 2024 is the 5th year of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest, and we are increasingly aware of our responsibility in providing a comprehensive and objective overview of the transformations happening within the Vietnamese art and cultural scene. Throughout five years of careful observations and documentation on the sideline, of joining hands with the community to overcome the challenges of the pandemic, and the sudden loss of the people who laid the foundation for arts and culture here in the past recent years, Hanoi Grapevine is honoured to contribute our voice in archiving and celebrating the efforts and activities that have made a glorious journey for Vietnam’s contemporary art.
To commemorate the 5th anniversary of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest, we have been organising multiple satellite events for the project in 2024. In addition to the 02 concert nights “Banquet on the Keyboard” in Hanoi and Saigon and 03 screenings of short films by Phạm Ngọc Lân, as well as the crowdfunding event for the republication of the project compilation books from the past 5 years, we hope to continue the exhibition Hanoi Grapevine’s Selection and the writing contest for art enthusiasts – Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Reviews. In 2024, we would also like to conduct a trend report which will be available in an online format and an in-person event, in addition to a series of interviews and podcasts to look back and look ahead on the course of development of arts and culture with prominent figures in the scene.
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 consists of Honouring and Recognition categories
Honouring categories:
Finest Projects – Meaningful art projects of the year selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community
Finest Artists – Active artists aged 35 and under selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community
Finest Reviews – Best written reviews of art projects/events in the year – selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community
Recognition categories:
Tại hạng mục này, chúng tôi theo dõi và liệt kê các không gian, nhà tổ chức, các giám tuyển và nhà sản xuất nghệ thuật hoạt động tích cực.
Active Organisers – Active independent art and creative hubs and organisers
New Organisers – New art and creative hubs and organisers
Active Producers/Curators – Active curators and producers
In the Honouring categories, audiences can directly vote and share their thoughts on artists and projects that have their attention and interest. The voting link will be announced soon.
The list of nominations is as follows:
Finest Projects nominations
Beethoven Piano Sonata Cycle
Bét Tô VUI
Dust & Metal
Cinema Con nhà nghèo
Dalat Street Art Biennale
Read with us
Peculiar Interfaces
DOCLAND7
EVA – Exposed Virtual Anonymity
Kiến đầu tai
KinoFest
Krossing Over Art Festival
Monsoon Music Festival
Hanoi Creative Design Festival
“Green Red & Yellow” Open Archive
Open Studio “More Than Human”
Photo Hanoi ’23
Roots & Worlds
Repurposing the Architectural Language of the Cold War
Tản mạn kiến trúc
White Noise + Rhyming Gestures
Sound & Landscape
The Art of the Piano
This is how I want you to see me now
A Tide of Emotion
Tọa đàm liên ngành, sáng tạo và nghệ thuật
4th Quarter Report
Mind & Machine
Vietnam Music Week 2023
TƯƠNG TƯƠNG NGỘ NGỘ CÁ KHO TỘ, NGỘ NGỘ TƯƠNG TƯƠNG ĐẬU KHO TƯƠNG
Hozo Music Industry Workshop 2023
“Give and Receive” Ballet
Xóm Nhạc
Finest Artists nominations
42ART
Bùi Đức Thảo
Chin (Nguyễn Việt Trinh)
Doãn Hoài Nam
Dương Thanh Quang
Gydient (Trà Giang)
Hà Châu Bảo Nhi
Hà Lệ Diễm
Limebócx
Lý Trang
Mèow Lạc
Nguyễn Đức Anh
Nguyễn Hoàng Anh
Nguyễn Khôi
Nguyễn Vũ Hải
Nông Nhật Quang
Trần Uy Đức
Trung Bảo Nguyen (Fustic.)
Vân-Nhi Nguyễn
Vũ Hoàng Cương
Vy Trịnh
