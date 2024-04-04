31 Mar – 30 Apr 2024

MANI Foundation

46 Tây Hồ, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

MANI Foundation wants to dedicate this entire March to our women through their stories written by the brushstrokes and colors via the Her Story: Women in Art.

The exhibition serves as intimate dialogues between Mani and the female artists of different generation, different nationalities, allowing us to immerse ourselves in each individual’s perspective, seeing their lives for once, in their own ways. It could be Vietnamese landscapes depicted through traditional Vietnamese lacquer paintings, or it could be Vietnam through the eyes of a foreigner enamored by the purity of this land. It could also be a poet weaving the silk threads of their life, or a lawyer using their pen to depict some intense inner emotions. It could simply be the image of a little daughter, through the gentle, loving eyes of a new mother, a wife…

Mani feels honored and deeply compassionate to listen to the stories of these artists, and wants to, again, reflect on their stories to you. Please come with us to visit, sit back, and immerse yourself in the multidimensional world of Her Story: Women in Art.

Women Artist Group: Nguyễn Thị Hoà – Cristina González – Mai Minh Hằng – Nguyễn Thị Thanh Lưu – Nguyễn Thị Thu Hiền.

Special Feature: Alix Aymé