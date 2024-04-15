09:30 am – 07 pm, 14 – 2 Apr 2024

Indochine House

32A Nhà Chung, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

“Karaoke – Karaoke” is the second solo exhibition by artist Đoàn Văn Tới at Indochine House. Continuing the gentle contemplation of the “Gate – Gate” series, in this exhibition, the artist maintains a deep gaze into the essence of all things and the harmonious relationship between humans and nature.

“Karaoke – Karaoke”, a common form of entertainment, repeated twice like a mantra. Its significance lies in the observer’s inner attitude. Just as when perched on a mountain peak, feeling the wandering soul amidst the clouds (1), or in the quiet of a hut at midnight, sitting by the window and listen to the sound of rain (2), when the music echoes, the lyrics appear, and the singer simultaneously realizes the precise timing and tone, it’s essentially focusing on the present moment, observing what flows within the body and mind. The concept of “Karaoke – Karaoke” extends beyond mere singing in a confined space; it’s not solely about action but significantly about perception as well. It serves as a gentle reminder that every action, object, or phenomenon can become a mantra leading one to discover peace right here, right now.

The “Karaoke – Karaoke” exhibition, featuring over 40 visual artworks, resembling a music concert, gently leads viewers into a rhythm that’s just right, neither too fast nor too slow. This approach turns attention inward, recognizing every moment at the present as a splendid present of creation. Happiness or inner peace is simply attained by centering on this moment with a contented heart.

(1) “In a cliff hut perched atop a lonely mountain peak, My body and mind wander amidst the clouds in the sky” – Excerpt from the poetry of Zen master Ryokan (Vietnamese translated by Hoang Phong)

(2) “At midnight, in my shelter, I sit by the window and listen to the sound of rain” – Excerpt from the poetry of Zen master Ryokan (Vietnamese translated by Hoang Phong)

