08 pm, Fri 10, 17 & 24 May 2024

06:30 pm, Sat 11, 18 & 25 May 2024

ATH Theatre

102/47 Quang Khanh, Quang An, Tay Ho, Hanoi

Registration link

From the organizer:

Lạc Wine at ATH Theatre

The kind of show you have rarely experienced in Hanoi!

This May at ATH Theatre, Lạc Wine burlesque duo will bring you into the love-hate story between ELLE and IL. Are they accomplices, enemies or lovers? Dead or alive? Enchanted or enraged? Come see the mystery unfold in musique, movements and more.

Mixing music and theatrical improvisation, Lạc Wine is an astonishing and intoxicating tribute to street theatre, musical comedy, cabaret and 20th century expressionism.

Imprivisation? How does that work?

Only a list of songs is decided before the show. Each performance is unique thanks to the bonds created between two actor-musicians and the audience in the performance space. The relationship between these two characters is constantly renewed, you will never see a story twice.

Did we mention how importance you are? Laughters, tears, wows, feet tapping, fingers snapping are expected. From you – active audience in an interactive show!

What is their music universe then?

This duo revisits a wide-ranging repertoire inspired by musicals from the 30s, 50s and 70s, film soundtracks, cartoons, vocal jazz, rock, opera… Their voices and guitar combine in harmonies that are angelic and disturbing at the same time, to draw the audience into a world that is both scathing and enchanting.

Language: English/French/Vietnamese/Miaou

For all ages

Ticket:

+ At door: 300.000đ/ticket

+ Online: 250.000đ/ticket

Discount:

+ Early Bird: 200.000 VNĐ/ticket (until 30 Ap)

+ Group ticket (from 5): 150,000 VND/ticket

+ Students tickets: 50,000 VND OFF

+ Lạc Wine Code: 10% OFF

Who are they

Created in 2017, Lạc Wine is a Franco-Vietnamese duo led by HUA Thanh Tu and Etienne ROUSSEAUX, musicians and actors based in Hanoi – Vietnam.

Hứa Thanh Tú

Graduated in vocal interpretation and being trained in theatre in Hanoi, Tú takes part in theatrical creations, musicals in VN, FR and EN as a singer, actress and music composer since 2013. To develop her voice through different vocal techniques and different types of music, she has been part of several music bands in a wide variety of styles, which perform regularly in Vietnam.

Etienne Rousseaux

Trained in theatre in Paris, Etienne worked for several companies as an actor in France, Italy and Germany, from 2005 to 2012.

In 2013, he moved to South East Asia. Since then, he has been teaching improvisation, acting and participating in numerous performing arts projects in Vietnam as an actor and musician.

Tech Crew

– Light Designer: Quentin Delorme

– Technician: Dinh Duy Khanh

Follow updates on event’s page.