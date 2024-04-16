18 – 30 Apr 2024

The Vietnamese Women’s Museum

No. 36 Lý Thường Kiệt, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Vietnamese Women’s Museum, in collaboration with the Embassy of Ukraine in Vietnam, is pleased to announce the exhibition “Sofia Yablonska: A Lifetime Journey through the Century” in celebration of the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Vietnam.

This exhibition showcases 55 photographs capturing moments of life, landscapes, and people of Vietnam from the 1930s to the 1940s. These images were captured and shared through the lens of Sofia Yablonska, a Ukrainian female travelogue writer, photographer, and film operator.

In addition to the black and white photos, the exhibition delves into the emotional depth of author Sofia Yablonska’s connection to the Vietnamese landscape and its people. Excerpts from her diary, “Far Horizons,” provide insight into her experiences and portray Vietnam as a magical and captivating place to explore.

