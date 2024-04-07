Talkshow: Potential of Inclusive Arts: Beyond Pity Love

06:30 pm – 08 pm, Tues 16 Apr 2024

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Registration link

From Goethe Institut:

The Goethe-Institut Hanoi will focus on inclusive art practices in the coming years. This event is a kick-off event to start the dialogue on inclusive art practices and to provide insights on art and disability to a broad audience.

The discussion will highlight the inclusive potential of the arts and how everyone in society – both able-bodied people and people with disabilities – profit from more inclusion. It will feature the stories of three people who are part of the bigger picture of inclusive art and culture in Vietnam and Germany. The stories of the German DJ and psychology professor, the Vietnamese disability advocate and photographer, and the actress from the award-winning film “Cu Li Never Cries” will invite us to reflect together on the issue of inclusive art practice beyond pity of love.

With this kick-off event, the Goethe-Institut Hanoi is looking for new partners and local allies in our partner network for further projects in the field of inclusive art practice.

Bio of speakers

Prof. Bertolt Meyer

Bertolt Meyer is a Professor at the Institute of Psychology in Chemnitz University of Technology, Germany. He is renowned for his work on diversity, stereotypes, and the psychological effects of human body augmentation. As an advocate for people with disabilities, he wears a bionic hand himself.

Meyer’s views have been widely featured in European media. In 2024, he received the “German University Professor of the Year” award from the German Society of University Faculty. In addition to his academic pursuits, he is a DJ and electronic music producer. He has gained recognition for his unique method of connecting his prosthesis directly to synthesizers, which has captured the attention of the electronic music community.

Hieu Luu

Hieu Luu is a social entrepreneur, an influencer, and a photographer. Growing up with cerebral palsy, Hieu had a desire to contribute to build an inclusive society for everyone.

Hieu holds a Master of Public Policy from the University of Malaya in 2016. She used to work for United Nations Vietnam, Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation and Vietnam Assistance for the Handicapped (VNAH). In October 2022, she co-founded Touch the Green Co. Ltd., which provides jobs for people with disabilities and their family members.

As a photographer, she had a personal exhibition in Tokyo in 2021.

Ha Phuong

Ha Phuong is a first-year student in the Department of Philosophy at Hanoi University of Education. Not only is she a model who has walked in many major fashion shows, but she has also made her acting debut in the movie ‘Culi never cry,’ directed by Pham Ngoc Lan, which won the GWFF Best First Feature Award at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Moderator

My Nguyen

My Nguyen is an advocate for disability and inclusion. She has experience working as a liaison for individuals with disabilities in language and communication for various international and local projects. She is a well-known companion of Vietnamese sports and cultural delegations abroad, where she serves as a sign language interpreter.

