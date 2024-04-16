02 pm – 04 pm, Sat 20 Apr 2024

AGOHub x CA’

210 Giải Phóng, Hà Nội

From Goethe Institut:

Á Space and Goethe-Institut Hanoi with the support from AGOHub and CA’ Library are pleased to invite you to a conversation titled ‘The Art of Sneaking Art into the Public’: Daniel Theiler in conversation with Á Space.

In public spaces in Vietnam, there still exist many repositories for contemporary artistic and architectural practices that create new perspectives and approaches. Not only because of the lack of infrastructure, public space has the potential to become artistic space because it is the site where historical, cultural, and social sediments accumulated over time, where paradoxical collisions and conflicts between different communities of direct and indirect benefits and relevance, as well as where artistic and social imagination, are realized.

In this conversation, Á Space with its representative members Vân Đỗ as a respondent and Linh Lê as a discussion moderator, will sit down with German artist, filmmaker and architect Daniel Theiler in the community space of architecture and construction AGOHub and CA’ Library. With a background in architecture, artist Daniel Theiler has expanded his artistic practice merging different forms of spaces, from public art projects to recent film and installation works. On this occasion, Daniel Theiler will focus on his projects and approach to public spaces in Germany, thus contributing to the discussion about art in public spaces in Vietnam, as well as addressing related issues in more depth and further propose how these efforts can be perceived and facilitated in both the German and Vietnamese contexts.

Bio of Speakers

Daniel Theiler

Daniel Theiler is a German-Turkish visual artist, filmmaker, and architect. He graduated as Meisterschüler of Nina Fischer in Art and Media at UdK Berlin. He studied art at Bauhaus University Weimar under Danica Dakić and at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and architecture at TU Berlin, ETH Zurich, and at the University of Strathclyde Glasgow. Theiler’s conceptual and site-specific works examine spaces and their embeddedness in historic and cultural contexts with analog and digital media in the fields of installation, video, and painting. He plays with conventions in a humorous way by reorganizing spatial, architectural, and social formations. Theiler deals with status, identity and aesthetics of resistance. The relationship between utopia and social reality is a recurring theme. Theiler’s award-winning works have been shown internationally and are part of the collection of contemporary art of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Dresden State Art Collections and the Deutsche Kinemathek, among others. He lives and works in Berlin.

Vân Đỗ

Vân Đỗ is a curator and writer, currently Artistic Director of Á Space, an artist-initiated experimental art space in Hanoi, Vietnam. Her practice concerns artistic interventions and negotiation of existing sites and seeks to create critically engaged spaces with local communities. Selected exhibitions and curatorial projects include: The First Conference on Curating in Vietnam (Á Space & School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Arts, Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Vietnam), Vy Trịnh: Overvoltage (Gia Lam Train Factory, Hanoi, Vietnam, 2023), White Noise (Nguyen Art Foundation, HCMC, Vietnam, 2023), Hà Ninh Pham: Recursive Fables (A+ WORKS of ART, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2022), IN:ACT 2022 (Nhà Sàn Collective & Á Space, Hanoi, Vietnam, 2022), Within / Between / Beneath / Upon (The Factory, HCMC, Vietnam, 2021), An ode to the microscopic (DCINE, HCMC, Vietnam, 2020), Đặng Thuỳ Anh: Silent Intimacy (The Factory, HCMC, Vietnam, 2019).

Moderator

Linh Lê

Linh Lê is an independent curator and researcher from Ho Chi Minh City. Her current curatorial and research endeavours explore the (im)possibilities of the archive, as well the potential encounters between performance-making and exhibition-making. With the local art community at the centre of her work, Linh also expands her curatorial scope to publishing, discussion, workshop, and teaching. Some of her past projects include CáRô—an arts education programme for local youth (Ho Chi Minh City, 2020-21); Măng Ta—a self-initiated journal on Vietnamese arts and culture (2020-pending). Some of her past curatorial projects include “Chợt Mộng Tan” (2022, Á Space); “Dept. Of Speculation” (2022, Galerie Quynh); “All Aboard” (2023, Galerie Quynh) and “Soon The Time Will Come” (2023, Á Space). She is a research fellow of ArtsEquator’s Southeast Asian Arts Censorship Database project. In 2024, Linh Lê became a Curatorial Board member of Á Space, a non-profit art space established in Hanoi in 2018.

