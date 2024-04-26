Opening: 06 pm – 08 pm, Sat 27 Apr 2024

Exhibition: 10 am – 12 pm & 02 pm – 05 pm, 27 Apr – 19 May 2024

Eight Gallery

357/2 Nguyễn Trọng Tuyển, Ward 1, Tân Bình district, HCMC

From the organizer:

Eight Gallery proudly presents the solo exhibition “Hoang Minh Hang: The diaphanous folk songs”. Hoang Minh Hang’s most recent works of watercolour on silk and on Dó paper from this year will be displayed in the exhibition. Inspired by landscape, nature and realest moments around her, with more than 50 years of experience in silk painting, the works of Hoang Minh Hang truly deliver the most gentle and peaceful feelings towards the audience.

About artist

Hoang Minh Hang majored in silk painting and graduated from the former Hanoi College of Fine Arts (now known as Vietnam University of Fine Arts) in 1972, with more than 50 years of experience in painting with silk and other materials. The inspirations of her works often come from the surrounding natural landscapes: from plants, flowers, mountains and sea, and even landscapes that now live in her memory. Without much complicated details and brushstrokes, Hoang Minh Hang’s works bring the audience into a vast space of tranquillity and nostalgia, all are included in each painting. The artist currently lives and works in Vung Tau.

Follow updates on event’s page.