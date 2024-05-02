A Creative Writing Workshop with Jayrôme C. Robinet

09 am – 12 pm, Sun 12 May 2024

Goethe Institut Library

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

To support young Vietnamese authors in enhancing their storytelling skills, the Goethe Institut Hanoi and Zzz Review are organizing a workshop on creative writing in Hanoi. The workshop will be led by the writer Jayrôme C. Robinet.

In this practice-orientated workshop, participants learn basic methods of creative writing. They playfully try out how to overcome writer’s block, are given the tools to write their own texts and learn how to express thoughts and feelings in words with strength and vigour.

The workshop, coordinated by critic Quyen Nguyen, is FREE. Participants will be provided with beverages and light snacks during the workshop.

Languages: German and Vietnamese (with simultaneous translation)

Application Information:

To apply for the workshop, please follow these steps:

Prepare a Word file containing:

1. A sample of your work, approximately 2000 words (short story, novel excerpt).

A brief self-introduction including your name and background.

Your expectations for the workshop (up to 200 words).

2. Send the Word file via email to [email protected].

In the subject line of your email, please write: “Application for Workshop with Jayrôme C. Robinet.”

Application period: From April 26, 2024, to May 4, 2023.

Selected participants will be notified by May 7, 2024.

For any inquiries or assistance regarding application, feel free to contact us at the provided email address. We look forward to your participation.

Workshop Instructor:

Jayrôme Robinet, born in France in 1977, is a writer, translator and spoken word performer. His German-language debut was published in 2015 and premiered as a one-person play at the Maxim Gorki Theater. Most recently, Mein Weg von einer weißen Frau zu einem jungen Mann mit Migrationshintergrund (Hanser Berlin) was published. Robinet is a PhD candidate in oral literature at the Berlin University of the Arts and participated in the Ingeborg Bachmann Prize 2023 at the invitation of Mithu Sanyal. He holds an M.A. in Biographical and Creative Writing from the Alice Salomon Hochschule Berlin and is a certified writing teacher. He is head of the PEN Berlin office.

