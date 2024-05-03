Artist Talk with Hà Đào

06:30 pm, Fri 10 May 2024

Manzi Exhibition Space

2 ngõ Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

At the talk, Hà Đào will share with us the making process of her two works: ‘All Things Considered’ (2019) and ‘If Heaven Awaits’ (2024), presented in the ongoing open studio at manzi. Going further than the behind the scene stories of the artist’s creative endeavor, the conversation would like to open a discussion around reflections on genres and mediums of art, along with inquiries into the role and capacity of images, as well as ethical concerns about appropriating stories not of one’s own.

* The talk will be conducted in Vietnamese (Translation into English will be provided upon request)

** Please park your bike at Manzi Cafe, 14 Phan Huy Ich

About artist

Hà Đào (1995) is a photographer and artist based in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Drawn by the quiet drama in everyday life, she started out making images that take an imaginative approach to the documentary genre,often through the lens of gender and sexuality. Her current practice incorporates multimedia and explores stories of love on the margin.

Her works have been showcased at Manzi Art Space (Vietnam), Xie Zilong Museum (China), and Objectifs Centre of Photography & Film (Singapore), and featured in the British Journal of Photography, Photoworks, Trans Asia Photography Journal, among others. She was granted the Seed Award by the Prince Claus Fund and the 38th Higashikawa Award in the Overseas Photographer category in 2022.

Ha co-runs Matca, an independent initiative dedicated to opening conversations around photography in Vietnam since 2017.

