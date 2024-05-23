Curatorial Tour with Nhi Dương

10 am, Sat, 25 May 2024

EMASI Vạn Phúc

2 Street No.5, Van Phuc Residential City, Thu Duc, HCMC



Following the art tour at EMASI Nam Long that took place on 20 April, Nguyen Art Foundation is pleased to invite you to a tour of the second part of the exhibition at EMASI Van Phuc. The show encourages viewers to explore the relationships between people, nature, and spirits that are rooted in the growth and cultivation of cocoa trees. Through the works of established artists from various regions in Asia, including Ting Chaong-wen, Rodel Tapaya, Jason Lim, Bui Cong Khanh, Arin Rungjang, and Jiandyin Collective, step by step, we will discover real and imagined landscapes, mythological retellings, and the conflict between the human desire to reclaim land and resources and nature’s struggle to survive.

Stemming from the artists’ unique viewpoints, the works commissioned for this exhibition expand beyond their physical form to invite interaction through all of our senses – embodied entrypoints to the artists’ fieldwork and research-based methods. There, cocoa – a product so ubiquitous, bittersweet, and in our time taken for granted – is dissected and reimagined in all its complexity.

Nhi graduated from the Journalism Department at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Ho Chi Minh City. Since 2022, she embarked on field trips to the Central Highlands, where her practice lies at the intersection of art and research, utilizing intangible cultural heritage materials such as folk tales, epics, fairy tales, and oral traditions of indigenous communities in the Central Highlands. She is now the Gallery Assistant at Nguyen Art Foundation.

