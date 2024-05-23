Exhibition “Party”

09 am – 06 pm, 14 – 31 May 2024

Bảo Phan Modern Art

Number 3, Street 18, Zone B, An Phu Ward, District 2, HCMC (behind An Phu Temple)

From the organizer:

“Party” is the first group exhibition at Gallery Bao Phan Modern Art, featuring a series of paintings and installations by seven contemporary artists. All of them are young artists who take their work seriously and have participated in numerous exhibitions both domestically and internationally.

While the term “Party” often brings to mind lively gatherings with food, music, and celebration, this particular “Party” is a feast for the senses. It serves up exceptional artworks and symphonies of color, passion, and youthful energy.

Each artist, with their unique style, brings their own stories into their works, creating a diverse “menu” of emotional flavors that touch the hearts of viewers. The brushstrokes express distinct and independent artistic personalities, awakening visual senses and immersing the audience in an unlimited, colorful celebration.

