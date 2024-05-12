Exhibition “Room/Ystafell/Phòng”

Exhibition launch and talk: 06 pm, Sat 18 May 2024

Exhibition: 19 – 24 May 2024

Goethe Institut Hanoi

56 – 58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From British Council:

Following the publication of Room/Ystafell/Phòng six writers, three from Viet Nam and three from Wales come together to discuss their queer identities and how it has been shaped by the world around them. Featuring discussion transcripts, poetry, photography, collages and prose.

A man takes to the ballroom scene after months of lockdown in Há Nội, entranced by the vogue gods. An 81 year old lesbian artist writes to her ex-lovers daughter to explore her ten strange dreams. At 2am a young woman strides through Queen Street, Cardiff writing love notes to her cariad (Welsh word for ‘love’). Exploring sexuality, love and loss, language, cultural heritage, nature and joy this anthology sheds light on the queer experience in Wales and Việt Nam.

The writers are:

– Joshua Jones, UK

– Kai Nguyen, Viet Nam

– Leo Drayton, UK

– Lauren Morais, UK

– Maik Cây, Viet Nam

– Xuân Tùng, Viet Nam

Room/Ystafell/Phòng was published by Parthian Books, November 2023, in collaboration with the British Council as part of our UK/ Viet Nam Season.

The event is as part of European Literature Days, which initiated by EUNIC and European Embassies in Hanoi, with the aim of honouring and sharing cultural values from Europe to Vietnamese readers.

Follow updates on event’s page.