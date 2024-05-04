Finest Artists 2024: Hà Châu Bảo Nhi

Year of birth: 1995

Field: New media art

About the artist: Hà Châu Bảo Nhi was born in 1995 in Hue. After graduating with an MA in Fine Arts delivered by LASALLE College of the Arts in Singapore, she continues her post-graduate study at Tsukuba University in Japan on a Japanese government scholarship. She practices multimedia art, from visual arts to the application of machine learning and video installation, focusing on exploring the spiritual beliefs of Vietnamese people and East Asian philosophies to convey the message: There is always something beyond every loss, as life is a continuous journey of transformation.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, Nhi participated in the exhibition “Mind & Machine” in the framework of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design in HCMC and Hanoi; held her solo exhibition “Lost & Found” at Chau & Co Gallery, Hanoi; participated in the exhibition and discussion “Between Two Worlds” at Hue University College of Arts; joined the exhibition “Hữu Nghị: Singapore & Vietnam 50-10” at Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum; and spoke at the practice talk “Between Two Worlds” by Friends of Vietnam Heritage.

