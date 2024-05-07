Finest Artists 2024: Limebócx

Year of formation: 2018

Field: Music

About the artist: Limebócx was established in 2018 in Hanoi, now included two members Chuối on Việt zither, bass, vocals and Đờ Tùng on guitar, synthesizer. The duo employs modern music elements such as hip-hop, beatbox, electronic music or dub and combines them with traditional music, poetry and folk melodies. A multidisciplinary and free spirit, it is not easy to define their genre of music. Limebócx has performed in numerous music events of various scales in the country and abroad.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, the duo played at Monsoon Music Festival in Hanoi, AXEAN showcase festival in Singapore; Huế By Light in Festival Huế, Countdown Party 2024 at Hoan Kiem lake. They also released 02 music videos Dung Họa và Thương in the same year.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

