Finest Artists 2024: Lý Trang

Year of birth: 1997

Field: Music

About the artist: Lý Trang started composing music and film scores in 2017 before immersing herself in sound art practices in 2020 in parallel with her soundtrack and sound design projects. Her works embrace exploration, eccentricty and diversity in both structure and rhythm, opening the door to an imaginary visual world. She is interested in individualism and post-humanism.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, she released her second solo album Syenite (2023) and her debut film Sisyphus’ Cat, which was screened at “WORLDS WE ARE” (MCAD x Moving Images, Philippines). In the same year, she successfully defended her master’s thesis “Political soundscape in Vietnam” after two years of studying in Russia, and presented an audio-visual performance at the Museum of Cosmonautics in Moscow.

Vote here

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.