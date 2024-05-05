Finest Artists 2024: Nguyễn Đức Anh

Year of birth: 1991

Field: Music

About the artist: Nguyễn Đức Anh was born to a musical family in Hanoi, Vietnam. He started learning piano since the age of 7 at Vietnam National Academy of Music and continued his study at Freiburg Music University in Germany. After winning numerous local and international prizes and scholarships, Đức Anh received a certificate of merit from the minister of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam for his impressive achievements. Nguyễn Đức Anh was one of the four founders of the first Vietnamese Classical Music Startup “Maestoso”. Near the end of 2020, he founded Arietta, a project offering classical music performances and experiences in the form of salon concerts.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, he performed with Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music orchestra in the concert “Rachmaninoff & Brahms” in October, as well as 8 of the 18 piano solo performances in the concert series Beethoven Piano Sonatas Cycle starting from July 2023, among many other activities.

Vote here

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.