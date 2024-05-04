Finest Artists 2024: Nguyễn Hoàng Anh

Nguyễn Hoàng Anh

Year of birth: 2001

Field: Visual arts, Music, Dance

About the artist: Nguyễn Hoàng Anh (Ninh Thuan/Hoi An, Vietnam) was born in 2001 and started his career as a hip-hop dancer specialised in popping then transitioned to contemporary art through performance art projects by choreographer Ngô Thanh Phương since 2020. His practice tends to explore different forms of body movement and presence, sometimes through a peculiar and romanticised lens on everyday situations. He performed with different mediums such as theatre, performance and video art.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, Hoàng Anh directed and performed in “To remember or to forget, forget…” as part of the art residency programme MUARUA 2023 by MORUA in Saigon; exhibited his work at the exhibition “The Alternative Mobility” in Hanoi as part of the art residency programme Month of Art Practice – MAP 2023 by Heritage Space. He is also a member of A Sông Collective, which hosted and organised open studio events and workshops in Quang Nam – Da Nang.

Vote here

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.