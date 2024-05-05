Finest Artists 2024: Nguyễn Vũ Hải

Year of birth: 1990

Field: Cultural practices based on urban studies

About the artist: Nguyễn Vũ Hải is a cultural practitioner and “guide” on the foundation of urban studies and community activities. He shares a close connection with Hanoi for many years during his work with various groups and communities. His languages of expression include storytelling, writing and initiated group activities through discussions, study excursions, games and map-making.

His project “Dấu sông hồn phố” (rough translation: Traces of river, souls of the city) began as a programme within the project series Hà Nội bộ hành (Walking through Hanoi) in 2017. The walk has undergone several changes and transformations in various editions. In 2019, the walk was titled Tê 1873 as part of the project Citizen Earth by Six Space, embracing the concept of how the year 1873 was marked by the water divider valve for urban water, with natural flows being divided into functional streams for the modern urban space. Since late 2022, “Dấu sông hồn phố” has been carried out independently by Nguyễn Vũ Hải.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, Nguyễn Vũ Hải led and designed the monthly storytelling walks “Dấu sông hồn phố”; study excursions “Giữa hai vòng thành”; the roleplaying games “Nhà chứa nhu cầu/KTT-ing” in the workshop Repurposing the Architectural language of the Cold War by Hanoi Ad Hoc and Haus der Kulturen der Welt (HKW) and “Reclaiming Territory Campaign By the Tiny Foot” in the Month of Arts Practice (MAP) under the theme of Alternative Mobility by Heritage Space.

Vote here

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.