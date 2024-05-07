Finest Artists 2024: Trần Uy Đức

Year of birth: 2003

Field: Music

About the artist: Trần Uy Đức is an active multimedia artist whose practice focuses on music, performance and video. Đức directed three debut independent short films and released multiple music and visual productions which were exhibited and screened in the country and abroad. Đức’s works highlight freedom of expression and prompt new perspectives and questions on identity in contemporary society.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, he released the album “So Original – Live”, EP “It Will Shine” at Hanoi Bedroom Shows; participated in the shows “hộpđêmlucidum” at Unmute Hanoi (Hanoi), “dispari” at Manzi Art Space in Hanoi, and “Noise Night Cuối Năm” by HUB x GRA Studio.

