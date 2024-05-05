Finest Artists 2024: Trung Bảo (Fustic.)

Year of birth: 1997

Field: Visual arts, Music

About the artist: Trung Bảo (Fustic.) is a digital artist, creative director and beatbox artist based in Hanoi. He studied Graphic Design at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in the U.S. He co-founded Fustic. – a technology-creative collective and BAWA – the beatbox duo consists of him and his wife. Trung Bảo’s work resides at the dynamic crossroads of technology and art, where sound intertwines with imagery.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, he participated in multiple art projects and events, notably Voice Gems – “1000 Years Archive”, Voice Gems – Astropoeticon (Zurich, Switzerland); the showcase “The Collective Voice Gem” in the exhibition ‘Ô’ The Body of Art; project Sound & Landscape – open lab “Flicker” and showcase “In The Middle of Chaos”, “Voice of WEB3” in Berlin, Germany, “Fuse” show in HCMC, Vietnam; and released the album “In The Zone”.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

