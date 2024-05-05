Finest Artists 2024: Vân-Nhi Nguyễn

Year of birth: 1999

Field: Photography

About the artist: Vân-Nhi Nguyễn is a photographer and artist based in Hanoi, Vietnam. Her work touches on cultural identities and social concerns via aesthetic research and theatrical staging, proposes interpretations and challenges stereotypical assumptions. Vân-Nhi holds a BA (Hons) in Graphic Design from Liverpool John Moores University, UK.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, she was present in multiple art exhibitions and festivals in the country and abroad, notably her solo exhibitions “Hundreds Years of Happiness” (Hong Kong International Photo Festival) and “As You Grow Older” (New York, Mỹ) and the exhibition “Imaging Rhizome” (RABA, Tokyo, Japan). She also participated as an artist in the annual “Plat(t)form” (Fotomuseum Winterthur, Switzerland); and a finalist for the Prize for Women in Photography of V&A Parasol Foundation (London, UK); she was also a speaker at the roundtable discussion “Journey of Female Photographers” as part of Photo Hanoi ’23 (VCCA, Hanoi), and “Women in Film & Photography, Bodies” (Objectif Centre for Photography & Film, Singapore).

