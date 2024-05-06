Finest Artists 2024: Vy Trịnh

Year of birth: 1996

Field: Sculpture

About the artist: Vy Trịnh is a sculptor, whose work explores how networks of objects extend beyond themselves and reflect the larger socio-economic textures and conditions of contemporary Vietnam. Vy holds an MFA from the University of Pennsylvania and a BFA from Parsons School of Design. Select group exhibitions include Worthless Studios (Brooklyn, NY), Atelier (Philadelphia, PA), Automat (Philadelphia, PA), White Columns (New York, NY), and Gallery MC (New York, NY). Vy is the recipient of the 2022 Christopher Lyon Memorial Award.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, she participated in numerous outstanding art projects and programmes, including the exhibition “Overvoltage” at Gia Lam Train Factory within the framework of Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023; the exhibition “Architecture, Factories and (Re)tracing the Modern Dream” by Hanoi Ad Hoc; the exhibition “Like a museum filled with things and bones” at White Columns, US; group exhibition “Aftermath” at Worthless Studios, US.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

