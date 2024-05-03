Finest Artists: 42ART

42ART

Year of birth: 2020

Field: Fine art

About the artist: Established in 2020, 42Art consists of 04 artists based in Hà Nội – Dương Mạnh Quyết (1990), Lê Anh Dũng (1991), Cao Văn Thục (1995) and Nguyễn Hoàng Dung (1991). 42Art co-founded Studio42 with the aim to enhance the spirit of teamwork and capacity improvement while creating professional opportunities in support of one another. Their portfolio also boasts numerous successful exhibitions such as “Tôi là chúng ta” (I am us), their 2020 group exhibition; and participation in “Art For You” in 2020 and “Hanoi Art Connecting 5” in 2022.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: From 2023 to January 2024, their notable activities include the third annual exhibition with Studio42 (GÓI – MỞ) which donated 5% of the selling price of each small painting & sketch sold and all postcards profits to the Blue Dragon fund for underprivileged children; participating as artists in the community project “7 ngày tại Làng Bích Hoạ Tam Thanh” (7 Days at Tam Thanh Mural Village) and the exhibition “The Gardeners” at VCCA; creating paintings on-site at Sủng Là, Hà Giang Province – which were showcased at the town hall of the fifth arrondissement of Paris as part of the exhibition “Couleurs du Vietnam” (collection by Lưu Danh Quang); participating in the exhibitions “Hữu Nghị (Friendship): Vietnam – Singapore” at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum by Chau & Co and “Women Reading” at The Muse Art Space, Hanoi; collaborated with Gallery Medium, Ho Chi Minh City to conduct the workshop “Forms & Figures”, Studio42 brought the group’s model to life at the gallery with the participation of drawing enthusiasts.

