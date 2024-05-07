Finest Project 2024: 4th Quarter Report

4th Quarter Report

About project: 4th Quarter Report was a series of performances at Á Space, a proposal for “lecture performance” that aimed to raise thoughts and questions and expand the scope and approach to performance art – an art form ephemeral in nature and the possibilities for its continuous existence. The programme included two chapters. Chapter I “Tám Đâu Đâu” had artists Trần Hậu Yên Thế, Nguyễn Văn Thủy, Vũ Đức Toàn, Quỳnh Mai, Dương Thanh Quang, Trần Lương, Nguyễn Huy An, ba-bau AIR and two special guests Nguyễn Vũ Trụ and Nguyễn Hái Hoa. Chapter II “Một trình diễn phản-lưu trữ” (rough translation: A Counter-Archive Performance) was presented by Lại Diệu Hà, Phạm Thu Hằng, Linh Lê and Đặng Thuỳ Anh.

Art form: Performance art

Duration: 26 November 2023

Organizer: Á Space

Activities: Performances

