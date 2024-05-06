Finest Project 2024: Architecture Excursions

About project: Architecture Excursions is a research project on the system of Vietnamese architectural heritage, with 09 members of various backgrounds including architecture, anthropology, art, history, communications and tourism. Established in 2019, Architecture Excursions has been archiving data on disappearing structures and collecting stories from the communities living on these heritage sites, while also interacting with young people to radiate the passion for Vietnamese art and culture. In 2022, the project published the book “Tản mạn kiến trúc Nam Bộ” (Architecture Excursions in the Southern Region – published by Nhã Nam and Thế Giới Publishers), which presents a multi-dimensional survey of civil architecture in the south of Vietnam from the late 19th to late 20th century.

In 2023, the project introduced the platform Năm Năm Tháng Tháng, where they conducted a variety of community activities including seminars, fieldwork and creative practices, connecting with hubs, scholars and local artist groups for collaboration, aiming to connect the general public with the multi-dimensional discussions on Vietnamese architectural heritage. The project included “Bách bộ” – a series of architectural walking tours, “Trà đàm” – a series of thematic talks, “Tập sự kiến trúc” – a series of diverse practices, “Khóa học mùa xuân” – An architecture course for tour guides.

Some of the project’s notable activities in 2023 were the Trà đàm series with topics such as “Modernity and modernism in architecture”, “Di sản Hán Nôm ở đình chùa Nam Bộ từ những ghi chép thực địa” (Sino-Vietnamese heritage in Southern pagodas and temples from field observations), “Vài nét về kiến trúc dân dụng miền Nam” (Notes on Southern civil architecture); creative practice sessions in the series “Tập sự kiến trúc” such as “Cảm thức Đông Dương” (Senses of Indochina), “Khu vườn phương Nam” (Southern gardens), “Đi tìm hiện đại” (Finding modernity); seminars “Sơ lược về lịch sử xã hội kiến trúc dân dụng miền Nam thế kỷ 19 và 20” (Overview on the social history of southern civil architecture in the southern region in the 19th and 20th century), “Nhân văn số: Khoa học nhân văn và kỹ thuật số vì cộng đồng” (Digital humanities: Human sciences and digital technology for the community”.

Art form: Architecture

Duration: 2019 – current

Organizer: Architecture Excursions team

Activities: Talks, research, archiving, book publishing, seminars, fieldwork, courses, workshops

