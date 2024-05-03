Finest Project 2024: Bét Tô VUI

About project: Bét Tô VUI is a programme introducing classical music through presentations and lectures to music enthusiasts who wish to learn more about this genre of Western music. The project is initiated and carried out by translator and music lecturer Mai Đức Hạnh with the aim to foster an open and amicable environment, allowing audiences to overcome the prejudice towards classical music as an intellectual form of art and to have easier access to this music genre. The programme offers foundational knowledge and information on classical music through a selection of reading resources as well as official textbooks of the national music conservatory, thereby helping the audience form a foundational understanding of different periods, sub-genres and musical styles of classical music while fostering an open perception towards freedom and respect for personal opinions. The programme combines illustrated presentations and music demonstrations, with sessions taking place weekly for general audiences regardless of their knowledge of classical music. In 2023, Bét Tô VUI organised a series of events of 25 sessions focusing on 3 main topics: Concepts in classical music; Classical music history and the prominent composers in each period; Geographical and cultural categories.

Art form: Music

Duration: 2018 – current

Organizer: Mai Đức Hạnh

Activities: Talks, discussions

Vote here

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.